Tyre Bursts, Ceiling Collapses As Boeing 737 Loses Cabin Pressure During Emergency Landing in Iran

New Delhi: A terrifying video from inside a Boeing 737 shows parts of the aircraft's cabin ceiling collapsing onto passengers during an emergency landing in Iran, leaving those on board screaming and scrambling as the plane shook violently.

The Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 was operating a flight from Mashhad to Kermanshah on Tuesday when it was forced to turn back to Mashhad shortly after takeoff following a problem involving one of its landing-gear tyres. Initial reports said a tyre burst or came off shortly after takeoff, with the aircraft subsequently experiencing an engine-related problem and severe vibrations.

As the aircraft returned to Mashhad, the intense shaking caused sections of the cabin ceiling lining to break loose and fall into the passenger compartment. Video footage released by Iranian news agency Akharin Khabar captures the dramatic moment, with parts of the ceiling coming down and sections of the aircraft's internal structure becoming exposed.

The footage also shows passengers reacting in panic as the aircraft experienced the violent vibrations. Reports said overhead compartments were affected, with passengers' belongings falling into the cabin during the ordeal.

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The pilots declared an emergency and returned the aircraft to Mashhad. Despite the chaotic scenes inside the cabin, the plane landed safely and passengers were evacuated. Reports said there were no injuries. Passengers were subsequently transferred to another flight to Kermanshah.

The runway at Mashhad airport was temporarily closed for assessment following the incident before being reopened, according to reports. The precise nature of the technical failure was not immediately confirmed, with early accounts pointing to a tyre failure and subsequent engine problems.

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The incident has drawn attention after dramatic footage from inside the aircraft surfaced online, showing the cabin ceiling coming apart while the Boeing 737 was being brought back for an emergency landing.