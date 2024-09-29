sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 8-Year-Old Award-Winning Photographer Discovers Rare Pink Grasshopper in the UK

Published 23:47 IST, September 29th 2024

8-Year-Old Award-Winning Photographer Discovers Rare Pink Grasshopper in the UK

Grasshopper’s pink color is due to a rare genetic mutation known as erythrism, which causes an overproduction of pink pigment and a lack of black pigmentatoion.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
8-Year-Old Award-Winning Photographer Discovers Rare Pink Grasshopper in the UK8-Year-Old Award-Winning Photographer Discovers Rare Pink Grasshopper in the UK
8-Year-Old Award-Winning Photographer Discovers Rare Pink Grasshopper in the UK | Image: Instagram/eagle_eyed_grl
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:47 IST, September 29th 2024