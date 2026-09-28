Pakistan seems to have found itself in a rather bizarre battle over something as basic as a roti. With flour prices soaring, vendors struggling to keep their businesses running and a possible bread supply shutdown looming in Lahore, authorities appear more occupied with weighing rotis and penalising tandoor owners than addressing the growing crisis. Adding to the spectacle, a woman official's apparent mix-up between a roti's price and its weight has now sent social media into a meme frenzy.

Imagine being a small shopkeeper battling rising flour and fuel costs, only to have officials turn up at your doorstep to inspect every roti on your counter. That is what unfolded in Lahore, Pakistan, during a routine inspection by the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), where a woman official appeared to mistake 90 grams for 90 rupees while checking the weight of a roti. The clip has since gone viral, drawing ridicule, criticism and questions about the authorities' priorities.

The moment that caught everyone's attention? The official seemingly saying "90 rupees" while checking a roti on the weighing scale, before clarifying that she meant 90 grams.

The video, which has since attracted 241.6K views, was shared by PERA Punjab on its official social media account. What was meant to be an inspection to enforce government-prescribed rates and weight standards has instead become fodder for memes, criticism and questions about the treatment of small food vendors.

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And as the internet continues to have its say, a bigger problem is brewing in Lahore. Local vendors have now threatened to stop preparing and selling rotis from December 4, citing rising wheat flour and LPG prices, along with enforcement actions by authorities.

‘Ninety Rupees’ Remark Turns Routine Roti Inspection Into Internet Sensation

The incident took place at a tandoor in Nishtar Tehsil, Lahore, where PERA officials were inspecting eateries to check whether shopkeepers were adhering to government-prescribed prices and weight standards.

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The authority shared the 5-minute-and-47-second video with the caption:

“Roti Price and Weight Inspections in Nishtar Tehsil, Lahore



PERA Force conducts inspections at tandoors in Nishtar Tehsil, Lahore, checking roti prices and weight to ensure compliance with officially prescribed rates and weight standards, prevent overcharging and underweight sales, and protect consumer rights.”

The video shows the woman official entering the eatery and questioning a man identified as Muhammad Riaz about his shop, the tandoor and the prices of rotis. She asks him to show her a roti and also checks whether the government-approved rate list has been displayed at the establishment.

The shopkeeper tells her that he sells rotis for Rs 18 to Rs 20. The official, however, points out that the government-prescribed rate is Rs 14, adding that shops have been given some flexibility to charge up to Rs 17, provided each roti weighs at least 100 grams.

Riaz then attempts to explain the difficulties faced by vendors, pointing to the rising costs of flour and fuel, including firewood. He also says that government-supplied flour is not easily available to him.

The official insists that displaying the rate list is compulsory and that shopkeepers must comply with the prescribed weight standards. She also suggests that he approach flour mills and government-approved stores to arrange supplies.

Things take an unexpected turn when the official places a roti on the weighing scale. As she checks it, she says, "Ninety rupees," before clarifying that the roti weighs 90 grams, falling short of the required 100 grams.

The shopkeeper questions the inspection, arguing that a cold roti may weigh less. He also raises concerns about the manner in which the inspection is being conducted.

The official subsequently informs him that he will receive a message on the mobile number he has provided and will have to pay the fine through JazzCash or Easypaisa. According to her, a penalty of Rs 20 has been issued over the roti's price. No fine had been issued over the weight discrepancy at that point.

‘Leave These Poor People Alone’: Social Media Users Question Inspection

While PERA intended to showcase its enforcement drive, the internet had a rather different takeaway from the video. Several users poked fun at the apparent mix-up between the roti's price and weight, while others questioned the need to subject small vendors to such inspections amid rising costs.

One user penned, "90 rupees weight."

Another user criticised the inspection and wrote, "@PERAPunjab Leave these poor people alone!!! I want to ask this lady if she weighs her Roti at home. Ridiculous."

A user also took a dig at the situation, commenting, "Duniya mars pe pahuch gai, aur ye log roti ka weight check karna hai."

Another commenter brought up the rising prices of flatbread in Rawalpindi, writing, "Come to Rawalpindi too. We’re forced to buy 25-rupee bread, 35-rupee naan and 40-rupee kulcha. Is anyone listening to us?"

Some users also questioned whether authorities were paying sufficient attention to hygiene and cleanliness at food establishments. One comment read, "Please also pay attention to cleanliness—they’re filthy. The marts are full of garbage, and if you look at the shops outside, they’re filthy too. Please pay attention to this as well."

Another user directed criticism at the Punjab government over rising flour prices, alleging, "Atta Hamza Shehbaz is smuggling flour into Afghanistan and making billions. Flour prices are rising every day in Pakistan, and he tells tandoor owners to sell bread for 10 rupees... Well done, Maryam Nawaz, keep it up."

From Viral Roti Video To December 4 Shutdown Threat: Lahore's Bread Crisis Deepens

Beyond the viral moment and social media jokes, Lahore's roti situation appears to be getting increasingly difficult for both vendors and consumers.

In a fresh development on Saturday, November 28, the Mutahidda Nan Roti Association announced that its members could stop preparing and selling rotis across Lahore from December 4 unless the Punjab government addresses their demands.

According to a report by Dawn, rising wheat flour prices, higher liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs and enforcement actions by authorities have triggered protests among local food vendors.

The announcement follows a series of enforcement actions by the PERA Force against outlets allegedly found storing or using subsidised wheat flour without authorisation. Authorities have reportedly sealed eight such outlets.

The action had earlier prompted members of the association to protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, demanding access to subsidised flour and an end to the sealing of their establishments.

Association President Aftab Gill told Dawn that vendors had previously been selling plain rotis for Rs 17 after receiving 10-kilogram flour bags at Rs 1,100. However, the government subsequently increased the price of the bag to Rs 1,275, adding to their financial difficulties.

Gill also pointed to rising LPG prices and continuing gas shortages, saying vendors were finding it increasingly difficult to maintain the government-notified selling price. The association has given the government until December 4 to consider its demands.

According to the report, the association represents around 15,000 outlets across Lahore and requires approximately 15,000 flour bags of 80 kilograms each every day to maintain supplies. It has also submitted a written application to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner seeking an increase in the notified roti price to Rs 30.

The developments have brought the challenges facing Lahore's food vendors into sharper focus. With flour and fuel costs climbing, subsidised supplies becoming a point of contention and enforcement actions continuing, the dispute is no longer just about the weight or price of a roti.