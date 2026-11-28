Bengaluru: Imagine settling down for a meal during a train journey, only to find a rusty metal bolt alongside your food. That is what a passenger travelling on the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express claims to have experienced, after spotting a large metal object in the vada served as part of his onboard meal.

The incident came to light after an X user, identified as Samarth Kodial, shared pictures and a video of the meal, questioning the food quality and hygiene standards followed by railway catering services.

Tagging Indian Railways, IRCTC and other railway authorities, the passenger called the incident a serious lapse in food quality and sought their intervention. His post, shared on November 27, has since gained traction online, recording 83.3K views and over 300 reshares.

Passenger Shares Video Of Rusty Bolt Found With Vande Bharat Meal

Sharing his experience on X, Samarth Kodial said he was travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi when he came across the metal object in the vada served with his meal.

Advertisement

Expressing his disappointment, he wrote, “A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality."

The accompanying visuals showed a half-eaten vada placed on a plate, with a large, rusty-looking bolt lying right beside it. The passenger also tagged @RailMinIndia, @RailwaySeva, @RailMadad, @IRCTCofficial and @railcomplaint, asking them to look into the matter.

Advertisement

The complaint soon drew a response from IRCTC, which acknowledged the incident and apologised to the passenger.

IRCTC Apologises, Says Strict Action Taken Against Service Provider

Responding to the viral complaint, IRCTC expressed regret over the incident and said punitive action had been initiated against the concerned catering service provider.

“The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted."

The corporation further stated, “Taking serious note of the incident, strict punitive action has been taken against the concerned service provider."

IRCTC also said that kitchen staff had been directed to follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during food preparation.

Additionally, officials have been instructed to conduct thorough kitchen inspections and ensure that all equipment is properly checked before food preparation begins. The measures, according to the corporation, are aimed at preventing such incidents from happening again.

'Iron-Rich Meal': Internet Reacts With Sarcasm, Questions Food Safety

The unusual discovery quickly became a talking point on social media, with users expressing concern over the quality of meals served on premium trains. While some questioned the catering arrangements, others resorted to sarcasm to criticise the incident.

Taking a dig at the food served, one user joked, “Crazy !!! The caterer be like. We added “Iron" To make it healthy."

Another person criticised the catering arrangements, commenting, “This what happens if they reward catering contracts to the relatives of Yamraj!"

Suggesting legal action against the service provider, another user wrote, “Should sue them in Consumer court".

One user continued the sarcastic remarks, saying, “they r helping u increase ur iron content!!! eat it."

Questioning the standards of railway catering, another commented, “@IRCTCofficial @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia wow looks like iron supplement. When we gonna compete with international standards."

The reactions did not stop there. One user came up with a rather unusual name for the dish, writing, “Vande bharath has introduced new dish to the passengers - Bolt Dal Vada."

Another person took a swipe at the catering contractors, commenting, “Like masala vada, “Bolt vada” special dish invented by IRCTC".

Some users also shared their own experiences with foreign objects in meals. Referring to a past incident, one person wrote, “I had found it once in an Air India meal".

Meanwhile, another user expressed concern for the passenger, saying, “I hope u are safe bro".

A particularly critical response questioned whether complaints against railway services lead to meaningful action, with one user writing:

“What is the use of complaining..they will give a reference number..then closing Complaint as referred to take action...then internal setting or wash out of complaint. They will not inform what action taken. Then what is the usage of wasting time. Never never will b good"

Another comment took a direct swipe at the railway catering system, stating, “IRCTC is run by gundas and their contractor are gundas ."