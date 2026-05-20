After 'Late The Jaldi', Ravi Kishan Invents New Meme-Worthy Catchphrase 'Home From Work'; Internet Can't Stop Laughing

New Delhi: Actor and Bharatiya JanataParty (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan has left the internet in splits after accidentally dropping a meme-worthy catchphrase 'Home From Work', just months after his earlier slip 'Jaldi The Late' became a meme landmark on social media.

Ravi Kishan's fresh slip of tongue was made during an interaction with media over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to cut unnecessary spendings, like avoid buying gold, refrain from travelling abroad and reduce petrol and diesel usage by switching to the Metro and e-rickshaws. PM Modi also urged citizens to work from home, instead of office.

While elaborating on the remote working aspect of that advice, Kishan said: "Home from work is very important.Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai."

The actor-politician clearly meant to say that "work from home" (WFH) is very important. However, he uttered the wrong phrase repeatedly during the interview, unaware that the slip of tongue will soon become a meme material.

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A video of the interview went viral on social media, with netzines flooding the comment section.

"Home from work kya hota hai? Layoffs?" wrote one user. Another joked, "Mujhe bhi koi dilwa do home from work." One comment read, "New banger by Mr. Ravi Kishan," while another quipped, "Achha hua homework nahi bola."

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A hilarious comment read, "Tongue of the slip."