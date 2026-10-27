AI to the Rescue? Man Uses ChatGPT’s Computer Vision to Find Lost Earbuds in Minutes

Finding a tiny white wireless earbud dropped into a sea of pale gravel is a needle-in-a-haystack nightmare that tests both human patience and eyesight. But after spending 10 frustrating minutes scouring a patch of ground to no avail, one resourceful Reddit user decided to outsource the search party to artificial intelligence.

Posting under the handle u/Just_a_fungi893 on Reddit, the user shared a now-viral story detailing how he turned to ChatGPT's computer vision capabilities to solve his everyday dilemma.

Facing a sea of small, camouflage-inducing stones, he snapped high-resolution photos of the gravel area and uploaded them to the AI chatbot, asking it to step into the role of a digital detective and locate the missing earbud.

What happened next left both the user and the internet stunned. In less than five minutes, ChatGPT analysed the image, opened it in its processing environment, scanned the grid of rocks, and sent back an annotated photo precisely circling the hidden earbud nestled among the stones.

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"It didn't even take five minutes, and I'll be damned, it actually found it," the user wrote in his viral Reddit post. "I genuinely don't think I ever would've found it without ChatGPT."

The post quickly racked up thousands of upvotes and sparked a lively debate across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) regarding the practical, everyday uses of multimodal AI.

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Tech enthusiasts explained that AI image models excel at this specific task because they can instantly adjust contrast, analyse subtle geometrical anomalies, and zoom into localised pixel clusters faster than the human eye can process.