'All 80 Employees! All Gone': US Firm Allegedly Lays Off 80 Indian Employees Over 5-Minute Google Meet Call

New Delhi: An American financial firm has allegedly terminated its entire Indian customer service team, with around 80 employees reportedly informed of the decision during a brief five-minute Google Meet call. The claim emerged from a Reddit post by an alleged employee and has since gained traction online.

According to the employee's account, the workers were initially asked to work from home due to “operational reasons”. The affected team was reportedly working its regular evening shift when senior management called them into a virtual meeting.

The employee claimed that they were working a 6:30 pm shift and, around 9:30 pm, received an invitation to join a Google Meet. During the call, the team was allegedly informed that the entire Indian customer service operation had been terminated.

“All 80 employees! All gone,” the employee wrote in the post, adding that around 80 families were affected by the decision. The worker also expressed uncertainty over finding another job following the sudden termination.

Advertisement

The employee further claimed that the company cited the Indian team's output and performance as the reason for the decision. However, the worker disputed that explanation and argued that the Indian team had continued working hard because of concerns over job security.

The employee identified the company as Bluevine, a US-based digital banking platform that provides financial products and services to small businesses. The identification was made in response to questions from users on Reddit.

Advertisement

The alleged layoffs reportedly came without prior warning. According to the employee's account, workers had continued their shifts normally before being informed collectively about the termination during the virtual meeting. The reported duration of the meeting was around five minutes.

The post triggered reactions from other users, with several expressing concern over job security and the impact of sudden layoffs on employees and their families. The manner in which the alleged terminations were communicated - through a short group video call - also became a major focus of the discussion.

The claims, however, have not been independently verified. The exact number of employees affected, the circumstances surrounding the alleged layoffs and the reasons given by the company remain based primarily on the employee's social media account. There has been no independent confirmation of the claims from the company in the reports examined.