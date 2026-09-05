American Airlines Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Violent Mid-Air Outburst, Flight Diverted To Baltimore

New Delhi: An American Airlines flight travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark was diverted to Baltimore after a passenger allegedly turned violent during the journey, prompting fellow passengers and crew members to restrain him with zip ties and duct tape.

The incident took place on American Airlines Flight 618 on Thursday night, September 3. The aircraft was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when the situation reportedly escalated around two hours into the flight.

According to passenger accounts, the man began shouting at the passenger seated next to him before the confrontation became physical. Retired law enforcement officer Juan Mejia, who was seated nearby, said the situation suddenly went from quiet to chaotic.

Mejia told local media that he saw the passenger with his hands around the neck of the man sitting beside him and apparently assaulting him. He and fellow passenger Richard Olenick then moved to help.

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The situation reportedly intensified when a Black flight attendant intervened and attempted to calm the passenger. Witnesses alleged that the man directed a racial slur at the attendant and also made homophobic remarks. Reports further alleged that he struck the passenger sitting next to him and damaged the passenger's computer.

As the passenger continued to struggle, three male passengers, with assistance from the crew, helped restrain him. Zip ties were used initially, followed by duct tape to secure the man to his seat. Photos and video from inside the aircraft showed the passenger restrained around his hands and torso, with tape also visible around his head.

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The escalating disturbance forced the pilots to divert the aircraft to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. After landing, law enforcement officers boarded the aircraft and took the passenger into custody. The flight was subsequently cleared to continue to Newark.

American Airlines confirmed that Flight 618 was diverted to Baltimore because of a "disruptive customer". The airline said the safety and security of its passengers and crew remained its top priority and that it does not tolerate violence.

The FBI has also confirmed that it is investigating the incident. The agency said it was conducting interviews to establish the facts and would consult the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland to determine whether federal charges should be filed. The passenger remains in custody on state charges, according to the Free Press Journal.