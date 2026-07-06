Caught On Camera: Asiatic Lion Attacks Man In Gujarat's Bhavnagar Village, Video Sparks Outrage

Gujarat: A horrifying video captured has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the terrifying moment an Asiatic lion launched a vicious attack on a resident in Garajiya village, located within Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.

The spine-chilling incident has sparked conversations surrounding the escalating human-wildlife conflict in regions bordering protected wildlife zones.

According to reports, the victim was going about his day when the big cat suddenly emerged, catching him entirely off guard.

Witnesses state that the encounter escalated within seconds. Before anyone could intervene, the massive predator lunged at the man, striking his neck with its powerful paw.

Advertisement

The sheer force of the claw strike left the man with severe lacerations and deep wounds. Hearing the commotion, nearby villagers rushed to the scene, making noise to distract the apex predator.

The bleeding victim was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where medical professionals are treating his critical injuries.

Advertisement

Viral Footage Sparks Online Outrage

Netizens have expressed absolute shock at how close the apex predator gets to a human settlement before striking. The Forest Department has launched an intensive investigation into the incident.

Tracking teams and wildlife experts have been deployed to Garajiya village to monitor the animal's movements and determine what triggered the uncharacteristic daytime ambush.

However, as pride populations have steadily grown over the past decade, many lions have expanded their territories well outside the sanctuary boundaries, migrating into revenue areas, agricultural fields, and human-populated villages across Bhavnagar and Amreli districts.