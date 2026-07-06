Fresh Gunfire Erupts Near Lungshang Kong-Cement Factory Area in Manipur, IED Blast Also Reported

Fresh violence has broken out in Manipur, with gunfire reported between the Lungshang Kong area and the nearby cement factory zone on Saturday afternoon. According to local sources, the firing started at around 1:50 pm and was still going on at the time this report was filed.

Residents in the area told reporters they heard sounds resembling bomb blasts during the exchange of fire, adding to the tension as the situation continued to unfold. As of now, it isn't clear who was involved in the clash or what triggered it, and there has been no official statement confirming details of the incident so far.

According to official sources, unidentified miscreants are said to have carried out an ambush targeting a 10th Sector Assam Rifles post. Sources also indicate that an IED (improvised explosive device) went off during the incident, though this has not been officially confirmed yet.

Security Forces Rushed In, But Blocked by Gunfire

Reinforcements from central security forces were rushed to the location soon after news of the firing broke. However, sources say the team has not been able to reach the actual spot yet, held back by the intensity of the ongoing gunfire in the area.

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The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Shangshak police station, and local police are expected to issue a detailed statement once the situation is brought under control.

What We Don't Know Yet

At this stage, several key details remain unclear including who opened fire first, the exact number of people or groups involved, and whether there have been any casualties. No official confirmation has come in from police or security agencies regarding the exact sequence of events.

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