Caught On Cam: Spine-Chilling Footage Shows Aunt Breaking 2-Month-Old Nephew’s Leg Over Family Feud | VIDEO

A wave of intense horror and public outrage has swept through a local community after a mother’s worst nightmare was captured on a hidden nanny cam.

In a shocking act of violence that has rapidly gone viral across social media platforms, a woman was caught deliberately breaking the leg of her own two-month-old infant nephew, all fueled by a bitter, ongoing family dispute.

The chilling incident came to light after the baby's mother noticed a deeply disturbing pattern in her newborn son's behaviour.

The mother became increasingly suspicious when the infant would break into inconsolable, terrified screams whenever he was left alone with his aunt.

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Sensing that something was terribly wrong but lacking definitive proof, the desperate mother secretly installed a hidden security camera in the living area where the aunt watched the child. What the hidden lens captured shattered the family forever.

The graphic video footage reveals the aunt approaching the defenceless two-month-old and intentionally inflicting a severe injury, resulting in a fractured leg.

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The pure malice of the act, targeting a child completely unable to defend himself, has left the local community and online viewers in absolute shock.

Local law enforcement was contacted immediately after the mother discovered the footage, and the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital. Medical staff confirmed the baby suffered a clean break to his leg.

Fortunately, doctors expect the infant to make a full physical recovery given his young age, though he remains under close medical observation.

The viral video has ignited fierce outrage across platforms like X, with users calling for the maximum possible legal penalties for the aunt.

The case has sparked intense discussions on child safety and the harrowing realities of how domestic and interpersonal feuds can dangerously spill over to affect vulnerable children.

Local authorities have since taken the aunt into custody, facing heavy charges of aggravated child abuse and domestic violence.