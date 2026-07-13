Mumbai: Passengers Faint And Suffocate In Rush Hour After AC Fails Inside Packed Local Train | VIDEO

Mumbai: Anxious and chaotic scenes occurred on Mumbai’s suburban railway network during the Monday morning peak rush hour after the air-conditioning system failed aboard a crowded AC local train, leaving hundreds of commuters gasping for air and prompting a medical emergency.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:26 AM aboard the 8:33 AM Titwala–CSMT fast AC local. As the heavily packed train pulled into Platform 2 of the Mulund railway station, the onboard cooling system abruptly shut down.

Within minutes, the sealed, airtight coaches transformed into suffocating metal traps, sparking panic among the commuters.

Gasping for Air Behind Sealed Doors

Unlike the standard, open-window local trains that define Mumbai's Lifeline, AC local rakes feature completely sealed compartments and automatic doors that cannot be opened manually by passengers between stations.

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When the cooling system stalled for nearly 15 minutes, the temperature and humidity inside the dense crowd surged exponentially.

Panicked videos quickly went viral on social media under the handle @indiain24hr, showing commuters desperately trying to fan themselves, while railway personnel and fellow passengers scrambled to assist distressed travellers.

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Several women passengers reportedly collapsed and fainted due to the extreme lack of oxygen and sudden heat buildup.

"It was absolute claustrophobia. The train was packed to the brim, the AC cut out, and there was zero ventilation. People started panicking and screaming for air because we couldn't even force the doors open," recounted one commuter on social media.

Emergency Response and Rake Withdrawal

As panic spread, Central Railway officials rushed medical teams to the platform at Mulund station. According to official records, three passengers required immediate medical attention for severe breathing difficulties.

One commuter, identified as Fahim Ansari, suffered a major health scare and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, while two others managed to recover on the platform.

In a desperate bid to provide airflow and prevent further medical emergencies, railway staff temporarily overrode the system to run the train with its automatic doors kept open as it moved between Mulund and Kurla.

Following the scare, Central Railway officially withdrew the faulty rake from service at Kurla station, sending it directly to the Kurla car shed for inspection.

The sudden breakdown forced the cancellation of subsequent scheduled AC services, leaving thousands of peak-hour commuters stranded on the platforms.

Fresh Questions Over Passenger Safety

The terrifying breakdown has reignited intense public debate and furious social media backlash over the safety infrastructure of Mumbai's premium suburban train services.

While Central Railway officials state that the precise cause of the technical snag is currently under examination, commuters are demanding stricter emergency protocols.