New Delhi: A wedding in Haryana's Sonipat turned into a controversy after a Delhi Police personnel allegedly refused to marry his bride over an unmet demand for a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, leaving her waiting at the mandap in her wedding attire. The groom, identified as Kuldeep, allegedly rejected a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9.5 lakh arranged by the bride's family, insisting that he wanted a Brezza costing approximately Rs 13 lakh.

The incident took place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat. The bride's father, Subhash Kumar, has approached the police, accusing the groom and his family of making dowry demands and creating a ruckus at the wedding venue.

According to the complaint, Subhash had fixed his daughter Hina's marriage with Kuldeep, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gohana, around six months ago. The wedding was scheduled for November 20, and preparations had been underway for several months.

The dispute reportedly began a day before the wedding when the bride's family learnt through two marriage intermediaries that Kuldeep was unhappy with the Hyundai Aura booked for him. The groom allegedly described the vehicle as a taxi and insisted that he wanted a Maruti Suzuki Brezza instead.

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Subhash claimed that he cancelled the booking of the Hyundai Aura, which was worth approximately Rs 9.5 lakh, and approached several automobile dealers in Sonipat and neighbouring areas to arrange a Brezza. However, with the wedding just a day away, he could not arrange the demanded vehicle.

The car was not the only alleged demand made by the groom's family. In his complaint, the bride's father claimed that his family had also arranged a two-tola gold chain for Kuldeep, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and silver anklets. Jewellery was also reportedly demanded for the groom's elder brother and sister-in-law.

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The family had additionally arranged furniture and other household items worth around Rs 1.32 lakh. Subhash alleged that the groom's family had initially assured them that they would neither demand nor accept dowry when the marriage alliance was finalised.

However, the wedding day took an unexpected turn when Kuldeep allegedly arrived at the venue with his mother in ordinary clothes instead of proceeding with the customary wedding ceremonies. He reportedly looked for the Brezza before an argument broke out between the two families.

Subhash alleged that the groom and his relatives abused members of the bride's family during the confrontation. He also claimed that Kuldeep's sister-in-law, who identified herself as an advocate, threatened legal action against them. The groom allegedly invoked his position in the Delhi Police during the altercation.

Despite repeated requests from the bride's family and relatives to complete the wedding rituals, Kuldeep allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage. He eventually left the venue along with around 30 members of the groom's side.

The bride was left waiting at the mandap in her wedding attire as the marriage ceremony remained incomplete.

The family had booked Mamchand Vatika for the celebrations and arranged food for approximately 1,200 guests. Subhash claimed that he had spent between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh on the wedding preparations. Several guests reportedly left without having their meals after the groom's side departed.

Following the incident, the bride's family contacted the emergency helpline 112 and subsequently approached Sector 27 police station with a written complaint, seeking action against Kuldeep and his family.

Subhash also highlighted his daughter's educational qualifications, stating that Hina had completed her MA and JBT courses. He alleged that despite the family's efforts to fulfil the wedding arrangements according to its financial capacity, the groom's side continued to raise demands.