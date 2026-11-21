Dramatic videos of a high-intensity military operation in Mexico have surfaced, showing Black Hawk helicopters raining bullets from the sky as security forces hunted down notorious drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, popularly known as 'El Chapo Isidro'.

The footage from Guasave, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, captures the intensity of the operation, with military helicopters hovering over the area and unleashing gunfire at targets on the ground. Explosions and heavy firing can also be heard as Mexican security forces engage suspected cartel members in a dramatic operation to capture the drug kingpin.

One of the videos shows a Black Hawk helicopter flying low over the area before opening fire, with repeated bursts of gunfire directed towards suspected cartel positions. Another clip captures explosions on the ground as the military operation unfolds, highlighting the scale of the confrontation.

The operation reportedly took place on Friday, November 20, in Guasave. Mexican security forces launched the mission to track down Meza Flores, who is among the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. He is accused of heading the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organisation, also known as Los Mazatlecos.

Advertisement

According to reports, the operation triggered violent retaliation from suspected cartel members, with armed clashes and roadblocks reported in parts of Sinaloa. Security personnel reportedly came under attack, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The violence also disrupted a baseball match between Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave at Kuroda Park. Spectators were seen rushing out of the stadium after gunshots rang out nearby, forcing officials to suspend the match.

Advertisement

Meza Flores was reportedly taken into custody and transported to Mexico City following the operation. The mission was reportedly carried out with assistance from the United States.

The FBI had placed Meza Flores on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction. He is accused of overseeing a criminal network involved in trafficking cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana into the United States.