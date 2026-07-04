Bihar Couple Mimics Empire State Building Proposal, Risky Tower Halted By Police | WATCH

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident in Bihar, a young couple attempted to recreate the now-viral marriage proposal staged atop New York City's Empire State Building by climbing a high transmission tower, only for their stunt to be cut short after police intervened.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the couple scaling the towering structure while curious villagers gathered below, watching the dangerous spectacle unfold. According to reports, the pair wanted to imitate the dramatic proposal by Russian daredevil influencers who recently climbed the spire of the Empire State Building in New York before getting engaged.

Local residents alerted the police after spotting the couple on the tower. Officers rushed to the spot, persuaded them to climb down safely and warned them about the life-threatening risks posed by high-voltage electricity lines and such reckless acts. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes just days after Russian rooftop climbers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus were arrested in New York for illegally scaling the 1,454-foot Empire State Building antenna, unfurling a banner and staging a marriage proposal. The duo now faces multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

Advertisement

Authorities in Bihar urged people not to imitate dangerous social media trends, stressing that chasing online fame through hazardous stunts can prove fatal. Police reiterated that no viral video is worth risking one's life and appealed to youngsters to avoid such life-threatening challenges.