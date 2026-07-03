'Didi Ne Tip Di...': Delivery Boy Gets ₹500 Tip On ₹15 Order, Shares Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video of a Blinkit delivery boy, who was surprised to get an enormous tip, is going viral on social media. The rider, who goes by the name im_blinkit_rider on social media, noted that the tip was way more than what he earns in the entire day.

The delivery boy had completed a short handover of just ₹15, expecting a routine transaction. The customer, however, did something extraordinary: she handed him a ₹500 note as a token of appreciation.

Overwhelmed by the generous gestrure, the delivery boy pulled out his phone to record a thank-you video for her.

‘It’s My 2-Day Earning'

While shooting the thank you video, the delivery boy's voice got filled with emotion.

Advertisement

"Ye dekho order kitne ka tha...Rs 15 ka order tha...Bhai didi ne pata hai tip kitne ki di hai...Bhai Rs 500 ki tip di hai. Dhanyawaad didi..Itni toh meri earning bhi nahi hai...2 din me itni earning ho paati hai...thank you didi."

He showed that his daily earning is just around ₹97.

Advertisement