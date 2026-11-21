A 59-second Instagram video comparing routine train journeys in India and China has gone viral, igniting a fierce debate across social media over public transport hygiene, infrastructure, and passenger civic sense. The clip was posted by Syed Shan Alam, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, pursuing a PhD in China.

Drawing on his personal travel experiences in both nations, Alam contrasts the cleanliness, onboard facilities, and passenger behaviour observed on standard trains in the two countries.

In the video, Alam points out what he describes as stark differences in day-to-day rail travel. He highlights that Indian train washrooms are frequently left in poor condition and notes that passengers often leave food wrappers and rubbish behind after meals.

He also points out that windows and doors on many Indian coaches can be freely opened by travellers. By contrast, Alam describes Chinese trains as remarkably spotless even after passengers disembark.

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He notes that the windows on Chinese trains are sealed, and the doors remain securely locked while in motion, opened only by designated railway personnel upon reaching a station.

He points out thoughtful amenities such as digital indicators near seating areas that alert passengers to whether a washroom is occupied or vacant—sparing travellers from having to walk down the aisle to check.

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The video has sparked mixed reactions on Instagram. While some users defended India by pointing to the significant differences in the rail budgets and economies of India and China, others criticised Syed for drawing the comparison.

Many commenters agreed that cleanliness on public transport remains a pressing issue in India that needs honest reflection rather than defensiveness. Conversely, several users pushed back against the comparison, calling it unfair.

One user commented, “After watching this video, people will say you are anti-India and anti-national.” Another wrote, "There is no need to fix anything. You have seen enough dreams. Now come back home."

A third user highlighted the economic disparity between the two countries, saying, "China's rail budget exceeds 100 billion, while India's is around 35 billion. Their economy is five times larger than ours, so there is no basis for comparison."

Others felt the video raised a valid concern. "It's actually a good video, as it reminds people not to dirty our trains. At the same time, the government should take hygiene on trains more seriously. I hope this video reaches the authorities and prompts them to take the necessary steps to keep train washrooms clean," one user wrote.