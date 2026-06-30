Burglar Wearing 'PM Modi Mask' Loots Rs 5-Lakh Smartphones, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Bhilwara: A bizarre theft has been reported from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, where a thief was caught on CCTV wearing a mask, bearing a picture of PM Narendra Modi, while allegedly stealing smartphones from a mobile shop.

The incident took place late Monday night at Mateshwari Mobile Shop near the bus stand in Kareda town. According to reports, thieves broke into the shop and escaped with around 35-40 smartphones worth nearly ₹4-5 lakh.

Shop owner Laxman Sen discovered the theft on Tuesday morning when he opened the store. He found the shop ransacked, with expensive phone boxes lying empty and goods scattered on the floor.

After receiving the complaint, Kareda police reached the spot and examined CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and around the shop. The footage reportedly showed one of the suspects wearing a PM Modi-like mask while committing the theft.

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Police said the same group is suspected to have attempted another break-in at a mobile shop near Beej Godam Chauraha the same night. CCTV footage from that location also reportedly showed the same masked suspect trying to break the shutter lock.

Kareda SHO Puranmal Meena said a case has been registered based on the shopkeeper’s complaint and an investigation has been launched. Police are using CCTV footage and other evidence to trace the accused.