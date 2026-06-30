Is Live-in Relationship Now A 'Crime'? Couple Ostracised, Fined ₹21 Lakh By Panchayat In Rajasthan

Jalore: Is live-in relationship a crime? While Indian law does not criminalise live-in relationships, a shocking case of Rs 21 lakh fine and social boycott has surfaced from Jalore, Rajasthan, where a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have been ostracised from the society.

A panchayat has fined the unmarried couple Rs 21 lakh for living together.

The couple had been in a live-in relationship since November 2025. The panchayat has declared that they cannot continue living together and the woman must go back to her parents' residence.

Social Boycott

As per reports, the couple went to attend a mourning ceremony following the death of a relative. However, they were not allowed to attend the event.

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They are not being allowed to participate in social events and are not receiving visitors. Further, the couple have also been banned from visiting religious places.

As per reports, the woman was a victim of child marriage and she later took a divorce from her husband after coming of age. Thereafter, she started living with her present partner.

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Complaint Filed With Police

A complaint has been filed with Jalore Police, with the victim's family naming several accused in the case and demanding action against them.