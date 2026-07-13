Caught on Cam! Russian Helicopter Gun Goes Completely Rogue On Ground | WATCH

A dramatically insane video has gone viral, capturing a Russian anti-aircraft gunner losing control of a high-powered YakB-12.7 heavy machine gun, designed to be fired from a helicopter but adapted for ground use. However, the authenticity of the video has not been verified.

In the widely shared video, the Russian soldier is shown getting ready to fire the four-barrel YakB-12.7, which was mounted on the ground rather than on the nose turret of a Soviet-era Mi-24 attack helicopter.

The weapon seems to wrench itself loose seconds after the trigger is pulled, swinging ferociously as soldiers flee for their lives. At the last second, a soldier who was squarely in the line of fire is seen reacting and just missing the pistol as it spins erratically.

The location and time of the video's filming, as well as any injuries sustained, were not officially reported.

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According to some social media users, the event happened during a training session for a Russian mobile fire group that was assigned to combat drones.

Because the YakB-12.7 is an aerial weapon designed to be launched from a helicopter, where its tremendous recoil is absorbed by a massively reinforced aircraft mount, the video has generated a lot of online controversy.

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However, the gun appears to have been modified for use as a ground-based anti-drone weapon in the video, underscoring the dangers of turning such a potent aircraft weapon into a manually operated device.

The YakB-12.7 is a gas-powered, four-barrel Gatling-style machine gun chambered for the 12.7108 mm round used in Soviet heavy machine guns. It can fire 4,000 to 5,000 rounds per minute.

It was created for the chin-mounted turret of the Mi-24 during the late Cold War and fed by an ammo belt that held about 1,500 rounds.

The internet's reaction has been a mix of awe and dark humour, with military enthusiasts pointing out that trying to hold down a helicopter-grade Gatling gun on foot is a masterclass in what not to do.

One user referenced the 1985 disco hit by British band Dead or Alive, joking, "You Spin Me Right Round."

Another user quipped, "Why would you stand right in front of a machine gun like you don't know where you are... and then suddenly realise, 'Oh, I'm standing in front of a machine gun.'"