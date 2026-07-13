Minor Granddaughter Take Wheel On Busy Road. Viral Video Changes Everything For Hyderabad Police Officer. Here's What Happened

Hyderabad: A police officer in Hyderabad faced immediate suspension and criminal charges after a video showing him allegedly allowing his minor granddaughter to drive a car on a busy public road went viral, sparking widespread public outrage.

The incident, which took place on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda road, reportedly caused a traffic jam and raised severe road safety concerns. When local residents confronted the officer, he allegedly defended the act rather than acknowledging the danger.

Following the viral footage, the Cyberabad Traffic Police registered a formal case against the officer, identified as Pujari Thirupathi.

"In connection with the reported issue, a case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act against Pujari Thirupathi for permitting a minor to drive the vehicle in Narsingi Police Station limits. Further investigation is in progress," the Cyberabad Traffic Police stated on X.

Advertisement

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand also intervened, announcing strict disciplinary action on the social media platform. "The DGP has asked the CP Cyberabad to suspend the concerned officer and start a departmental enquiry on this indiscretion," the top cop's post read.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Malkajgiri, the wife of a police officer was found dead at her residence in the Alwal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Hemalatha. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is currently serving as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Charminar area of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at their residence in Brundhavan Colony. According to the police, Hemalatha was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house.

Confirming the development, an official from the Alwal Police Station stated, "This incident happened yesterday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hemalatha. She was found dead by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence.

Her husband, Chandrashekar, is working as an ACP in Charminar, Hyderabad."

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary formalities. The body was subsequently shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.