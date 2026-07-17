Caught On Cam: Thief Creeps Inside Hospital, Steals Phones Of Patients In Deep Slumber | VIDEO

Budaun: A shocking robbery incident has surfaced from a hospital in Budaun, Utter Pradesh, where a man crept inside the facility and stealthy stoles mobile phones of patients sleeping soundly in a hospital ward. The theft, which was caught on a CCTV camera, has highlighted lapses in hospital security.

The incident took place at New Jeevandan Hospital in Civil Lines Kotwali area.

The surveillance footage from the hospital showed the perpetrator casually walking into the ward, holding a cloth on his face in an attempt to conceal his identity. He was seen scanning the room for easy targets while patients and their attendants were fast asleep.

The criminal then crept up to the bedsides of multiple patients, one-by-one stealing the phones from every bed. Within a span of a few minutes, the thief swiftly unplugs mobile phones from their charging cables and slips them into his pockets.

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Budaun Police stated that an FIR has been registered over the case at the Civil Lines Police Station and further investigation is underway.

Budaun Police reacts to the viral video | Image: X

The viral video raised concerns over security and negligence at the hospital, with a netizen questioning, “What was the hospital security doing?” Another commented, "Thieves can even steal from patients inside a hospital. No place seems safe anymore."

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The video also prompted some light-hearted reactions like, "Guess the doctor’s new prescription is “no phones, just good vibes”, maybe they’ll finally get some peace and quiet." Another said, "Patients woke up cured of phones, not illness."