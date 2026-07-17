'Merciless! Drop 'Doctor' From Your Name': Supreme Court Raps Ghaziabad Hospitals For Refusing To Treat 4-Year-Old Rape Victim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday strongly reprimanded doctors of two private hospitals in Ghaziabad for allegedly refusing emergency care to a critically injured 4-year-old rape victim, who later died. Observing that the child was ignored because she was poor, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant-led bench told the medical professionals to drop ‘doctors’ from their names.

'You Ignored Her Before She Couldn't Afford Your Fee?'

“You have no business of writing 'doctor' with your name if you don't perform your duty. If you had sensitivity, you would have gone with the child to another hospital if you didn't have the facility," the court stated, asking the doctors, "You ignored because she was poor? Couldn't afford your fee?”

Calling the doctors' conduct “merciless, ruthless and insensitive”, the apex court said, “A child victim of such a heinous crime is brought before you and you are so merciless you did not provide medical care. If you had any empathy you would have taken her to the hospital yourself.”

‘Shocking’

The top court noted that it is absolutely “shocking” that the hospitals and local police allegedly showed “complete indifference and insensitivity” towards the case.

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The Horrific Rape Case

The case pertains to the rape of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad in March. The accused, who was the neighbour of the girl, lured her from her house on the pretext of giving her chocolates. As she did not return home, her family launched a search operation and was devastated to find her lying unconcious in a bloodied state.