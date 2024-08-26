sb.scorecardresearch
  • Caught on Cam: Thieves Steal Jewelry Worth Lakhs from Hanuman Tekri Temple

Published 13:51 IST, August 26th 2024

Caught on Cam: Thieves Steal Jewelry Worth Lakhs from Hanuman Tekri Temple

A video from the significant pilgrimage site is circulating online, showing a thief bowing before the deity while stealing the ornaments adorning the idol.

The Hanuman Tekri Temple in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed in the early hours of Sunday.
The Hanuman Tekri Temple in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed in the early hours of Sunday. | Image: Ghar Ke Kalesh
