Caught on Cam: Thieves Steal Jewelry Worth Lakhs from Hanuman Tekri Temple
A video from the significant pilgrimage site is circulating online, showing a thief bowing before the deity while stealing the ornaments adorning the idol.
The Hanuman Tekri Temple in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed in the early hours of Sunday. | Image: Ghar Ke Kalesh
