CCTV Exposes Shocking New Pickpocketing Scam in Hyderabad Using Staged Bike Accidents | VIDEO

Hyderabad: A daylight robbery captured on CCTV in Hyderabad has exposed a chilling new tactic employed by street criminals, raising alarms over how modern scams are weaponising basic human empathy.

The footage reveals a coordinated operation involving two suspects. The encounter begins when a motorcyclist deliberately drops his vehicle onto a busy roadway, staging a convincing, low-speed spill to simulate a loss of control.

Witnessing what appeared to be an unfortunate accident, a civic-minded passerby immediately rushes to assist the seemingly distressed rider.

As the victim bends down to help lift the heavy motorcycle, a second accomplice enters the frame.

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While the victim’s attention and physical effort are entirely occupied by the heavy lifting, the second suspect uses the distraction to pickpocket the helper, lifting a phone and wallet.

Within seconds of securing the valuables, both suspects abandon the ruse, mount the motorcycle, and speed away into traffic, leaving the stunned helper empty-handed.

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Local authorities note that while distraction thefts are not new, the deliberate staging of accidents represents a deeply cynical escalation. This technique relies entirely on the predictable, noble impulse of ordinary citizens to aid someone in danger.

The societal fallout of these crimes extends far beyond the material loss of electronic devices or cash. Security experts and sociologists warn that compassion scams inflict profound psychological damage on communities.

Every widely shared video of a helper being targeted breeds hesitation, suspicion, and indifference.

The next time a motorist genuinely crashes, or a pedestrian requires urgent medical aid, witnesses may look the other way, paralysed by the fear that the emergency is merely a trap.

Law enforcement officials are currently analysing the CCTV footage to identify the license plate and track down the suspects.