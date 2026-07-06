Chilling Moment Caught On Camera: Heavy Downpour Forces IndiGo ATR To Abort Landing And Climb Back At Navi Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Mumbai: At Navi Mumbai Airport, a routine approach of a flight towards the runway turned tense on Monday when an IndiGo ATR was forced to pull up just before touchdown. According to reports, the pilot decided to abort the landing just moments before touchdown, leaving the passengers aboard and the ground staff at the airport shaken.

Notably, heavy monsoon rain had swept across Mumbai and its surrounding areas, reducing visibility and making conditions treacherous for arriving aircraft. The regional turboprop, operating for IndiGo, was on final approach when the crew made the decision to abort.

Moments later, the aircraft powered back into the sky in what is known as a go-around, a standard safety procedure used when landing cannot be completed safely. A video of the incident spread online, capturing the dramatic climb against a backdrop of dark clouds and sheeting rain.

Chilling Video Shows Aircraft Climbing Back Into Stormy Skies

The clip, shared on X by an aviation page, showed the IndiGo ATR levelling off and then climbing sharply as rain lashes the runway. The video posted on X, with a caption “Thrills at Navi Mumbai Airport! Due to heavy downpour, IndiGo's ATR flight 'go-around'; leaps back into the air after aborting landing!”

Advertisement

The post added that the footage captured “the chilling moment as heavy torrential rain lashes Mumbai.” The video has since gone viral, with viewers commenting on how close the aircraft appeared to the ground before it ascended again.

The aviation experts suggested that airlines and pilots train extensively for go-arounds, and they are considered a normal part of operations in poor weather. In the present case, the decision was taken due to the intensity of the downpour that had engulfed the Navi Mumbai area.

Advertisement

Monsoon Disruptions Continue Across Mumbai Region

Mumbai has been experiencing spells of heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and delays to both road and air traffic. The airports in the region often see go-arounds and diversions during such conditions to ensure passenger safety.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the IndiGo ATR, and the flight was expected to attempt landing again once conditions improved. The airport authorities have not issued any formal statement on delays, but the officials continue to monitor weather updates and flight operations at the airport.

Meanwhile, the sudden climb of the IndiGo ATR would have been unsettling for passengers on board, but the aviation experts asserted that a go-around is precisely the kind of precaution that keeps flights safe during the monsoon.