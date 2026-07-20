‘Stop The Convoy!’: Chirag Paswan Halts VIP Motorcade To Help Injured Woman In Punjab, Internet Says ‘This Is Leadership’ | Watch Viral Video
Union Minister Chirag Paswan stopped his convoy in Punjab after spotting an injured woman lying by the roadside, ensured she was rushed to a hospital and waited until treatment began. The video has now gone viral on social media.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has won widespread praise after stopping his official convoy to help an injured woman lying by the roadside in Punjab, with a video of the incident now going viral across social media.
The incident took place on Sunday while Paswan was travelling from Amritsar to Jalandhar. As his convoy moved through Jalandhar district, the Union Minister noticed a young woman who had reportedly been injured in a road accident. Without hesitation, he ordered his convoy to stop and personally supervised the rescue effort.
Eyewitness videos show Paswan stepping out of his vehicle, assessing the situation and directing members of his team to shift the injured woman into one of the official vehicles. He instructed officials to rush her to the nearest hospital and ensure she received immediate medical attention. According to reports, the minister left the spot only after confirming that the woman had been admitted and treatment had begun.
The clip, shared widely on X and other social media platforms, has amassed thousands of views and sparked a flood of reactions. Many users hailed the Union Minister for putting humanity before protocol, with several describing the act as "real leadership" and "an example for public representatives”.
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The viral video captures Paswan calmly coordinating with officials while onlookers gather around the accident site. His prompt intervention ensured that the injured woman received medical assistance without delay.
WATCH the viral video here:
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The incident comes at a time when Paswan has been actively touring Punjab. During his visit, he also reiterated his party's plans to strengthen its organisational presence in the state ahead of the elections next year.
As the video continues to trend online, many social media users have contrasted the episode with the image often associated with VIP convoys, saying Paswan's decision to stop for an accident victim sent a powerful message that public office should be about serving people first. While political reactions remain divided, the rescue itself has drawn appreciation across party lines.