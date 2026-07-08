‘Only in Bengaluru...’: Commuters Freeze As Cobra Halts Rush-Hour Traffic For 30 Minutes On Palace Road | WATCH

Bengaluru: Move over VVIP convoys, tech billionaires, and endless Silk Board delays. Bengaluru traffic officially met its most dramatic bottleneck yesterday, and it didn't even have wheels.

Commuters on the bustling Palace Road were brought to a grinding halt during the evening rush hour by an unexpected, highly venomous VIP: a massive Indian Cobra.

It decided that the absolute centre of one of the city's busiest stretches was the ultimate spot for a 30-minute meditation session.

With its hood fully spread and raised high, the cobra held its ground, showing zero concern for traffic rules, honking, or the rising panic of the IT capital's workforce.

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The Standoff on Palace Road

The bizarre incident came to light as the sun began to set, a time when thousands of commuters are usually desperate to navigate the city's notorious gridlocks.

Instead of the usual bumper-to-bumper crawl, vehicles suddenly froze. Distant riders cut their engines, and a massive crowd formed at a strictly maintained, highly respectful distance.

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The cobra remained entirely unfazed by the surrounding chaos. For over half an hour, it swayed gently in its majestic pose, effectively converting a public highway into its personal yoga ashram.

Local police and traffic personnel quickly arrived on the scene. Striking a delicate balance between managing disgruntled commuters and ensuring the safety of the reptile, officials cordoned off the area.

Expert snake handlers were urgently called in to de-escalate the ultimate standoff. Thankfully, the cobra was safely and gently rescued without any injuries to the public or the snake itself, allowing traffic to resume its normal, non-reptilian pace.

'Waiting for Google Maps to Update'

It didn't take long for the internet to do what it does best. Videos of the cobra quickly went viral across X, Instagram, and Reddit, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and sparking a wave of classic Bengaluru humour.

"Signal? Check. Metro work? Check. Rain? Check. VIP convoy? Check. Now… a cobra casually taking over Palace Road. Waiting for Google Maps to add a new alert: 'Cobra relaxing in the middle of the road,'" shared one user.

“Only in Bengaluru can a cobra create a traffic jam without owning a BMW,” wrote another user.

"Hopefully this is AI :) But man, it’s concerning! Bad enough that pedestrians are pushed onto the road due to encroached footpaths, but now they have to compete for space with not only vehicles but snakes too :)," wrote a third user.

A fourth user said, "It's not "relaxing", though. It's stressed or afraid. A relaxed cobra keeps its body flat on the ground and doesn't spread its hood."

A fifth user said, "We spot a cobra every week in our society in Bangalore. Didn’t see so many snakes in my life as I have seen in my apartment complex in a week. Lakeview comes with a cost."