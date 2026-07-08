Real-Life 'Spider-Man' Swings Into Action On Waterlogged Bhiwandi Streets As Civic Authorities Vanish | WATCH

Bhiwandi: “With great power comes great responsibility”, and apparently, when the municipal corporation fails to show up, a friendly neighbourhood superhero has to take over.

As heavy monsoon rains battered parts of Maharashtra, turning roads into dangerous rivers, a local youth named Shadab transformed into a real-life saviour.

Dressed head-to-toe as Marvel’s iconic web-slinger, Shadab stepped right into the waist-deep, murky floodwaters of Bhiwandi to manage traffic and aid struggling commuters, sending social media into an absolute frenzy.

A viral video captured by ANI shows the superhero meticulously directing stalled vehicles, pushing stranded two-wheelers out of hidden potholes, and clearing stagnant debris to speed up drainage.

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While navigating the treacherous waterlogging, the masked hero was seen high-fiving children and waving at astonished drivers, injecting a rare dose of joy into a miserable commute.

“I noticed that the Municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told reporters, explaining his motivation. "Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water.”

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While netizens quickly dubbed the wholesome incident a "legendary real-life side quest," the viral sensation has raised serious, angry questions about Bhiwandi’s infrastructure preparedness.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments praising Shadab’s selflessness while heavily criticising local civic bodies for leaving residents entirely to their own devices during severe weather.

A user wrote, “I can't believe I am seeing spiderman in real life before GTA 6.” Another user wrote, "People may call him crazy, but I call him a rare species."

A third user wrote, "In an age where everyone is busy asking, 'What's in it for me?', this guy seems to have skipped that chapter entirely. Selflessness may be endangered, but he's doing a pretty good job of keeping it alive!"

"Wow, I can't believe this. Literally a superhero, Spider-Man, saving life in real life. What a time to be alive," wrote a fourth user. "Ngl, if Spider-Man lived in Mumbai, he'd be doing exactly this," wrote a fifth user.

A sixth user wrote, "Bro went from 'With great power comes great responsibility' to 'With great waterlogging comes great trafficwaala duty'."

A seventh user wrote, "Only in India can you see Spider-Man stepping in to manage traffic during floods. Huge respect to him for helping people navigate safely despite the challenging conditions. Stay safe, Bhiwandi."

The incident comes at a critical time as the entire state of Maharashtra remains on high alert due to relentless downpours, leading to school closures and widespread work-from-home advisories across nearby Mumbai.