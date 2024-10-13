Published 11:27 IST, October 13th 2024
Constable Consumes Liquor outside panchayat office; suspended after video goes viral
A constable in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has been suspended after a video surfaced in which he is seen consuming liquor outside a panchayat office.
A constable in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has been suspended after a video surfaced in which he is seen consuming liquor outside a panchayat office
