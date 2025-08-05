Cop At Taj Mahal Helps Italian Tourists Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction, Fixes Their Sarees | Watch

Updated 5 August 2025 at 10:20 IST
It was a wonderous sight to behold at the Taj Mahal as Indian hospitality warmed the hearts of foreign tourists. A video has been going viral on social media in which some female tourists from Italy turned up at the mausoleum in sarees. A couple of them seemingly felt uncomfortable in the drape when a female cop stepped in to help them.
The heartwarming sight unfolded at the western gate of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Some foreign female tourists felt uncomfortable wearing a saree. A lady constable, Lakshmi, posted inside the complex came forward and helped them fix it. Lakshmi helped the women in draping their pallus as those with her recorded the sight and lauded the constable's gesture. This humanitarian act touched the hearts of the foreign tourists and also set a unique example of Indian hospitality.
The video has since gone viral on social media and earned the female cop on duty massive praise. As soon as the tourists reached the entrance of the Taj Mahal, their sarees got loose. Despite trying, they were unable to fix it and were faced with an uncomfortable situation. Lakshmi was quick to the rescue and helped the foreign women out in draping their sarees.
The official X account of the Police Commissionerate Agra posted some photos of Lakshmi with the Italian tourists she rescued from wardrobe malfunction. "Atithi Devo Bhava. Indian saree, foreign guests and sensitivity of Agra police. In the group of tourists who came to Agra from Italy to see Taj Mahal, some women tourists were wearing Indian clothes. Some of the women tourists started feeling uncomfortable as their sarees got opened. Seeing this, a woman constable of Thana Taj Suraksha police team helped the women tourists to wear sarees. Not only security, sensitivity is also our responsibility (sic)," read the caption to the post.
