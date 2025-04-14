Cow Dung on College Walls? Viral Video Shows Delhi University Principal Smearing It for 'Research Project'

New Delhi: A video of a Delhi University college principal smearing cow dung on classroom walls has gone viral, triggering widespread curiosity and debate online. The incident took place at Laxmibai College in the national capital, where Principal Pratyush Vatsala was seen standing atop a wooden desk and applying cow dung on the interior walls of a room.

The 35-second clip, now circulating rapidly across social media platforms, showed the principal dressed in a teal-coloured sari and trainer shoes, using her bare hands to apply cow dung in a semi-circular motion. A man stood nearby, holding a large pan filled with cow dung, assisting her as she coated the walls.

Research or Ritual? Principal Responds

Reacting to the viral video, Principal Pratyush Vatsala defended her actions and clarified that the activity was part of a research project being conducted by a faculty member at the college.

"It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details," she was quoted saying by the agency.

She added that the objective behind the act was to adopt indigenous methods to cool down classrooms located in Block C of the college. According to reports, the teachers' group of the college was also shared the video by the principal herself.

"Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant," she said in her message to the faculty group.

Also Read: Video Captures Water Tanker Accident on Dommasandra Varthur Main Road in Bangalore

College Adopts Traditional Cooling Technique

Laxmibai College comprises five blocks, and this experimental project was focused only on one block. The use of cow dung, a material traditionally believed to have cooling properties, was part of an attempt to naturally regulate temperature inside portable classrooms. However, the unconventional approach has received mixed reactions.

While some appreciated the use of traditional methods for climate control, others raised concerns over hygiene, symbolism, and academic standards.

The act has drawn criticism from educators and netizens alike. Vijender Chauhan, an educator and motivational speaker, questioned the academic integrity and employability prospects of students graduating from institutions that allow such practices.

"She is Principal of a college of my University. Duly plastering cow-shit on classroom walls. I am concerned about many things — to begin with — if you are an employer and applicant studied from an institution which has such academic leader — what are odds of her getting hired?" Chauhan wrote on social media.