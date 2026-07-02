Ujjain: A right-wing worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has accused Apple's voice assistant Siri of being “anti-Hindu”, claiming that the bot responds to ‘Salam Walekum’ but does not respond accordingly when uses say “Jai Shri Ram”, “Jai Shri Mahakal” or “Jai Mata Di”.

The right-wing leader alleged that when users say “Jai Shree Ram”, the AI replies “Hello may your day be good.” However, when the bot is told “Salam Walekum”, it replies, “Assalam Walekum", the man claimed.

He added, “Ye iPhone hai...'Salam Walekum' ka ye jawab deti hai lekin Bhagwaan ke naam ka ye jawab nahi deti hai. Hum itne crore Hindus India me iPhone ka use kar rahe hai lekin ye kahi na kahi humare saath kisi prakar ki dhokhadhadi hai. Humara data bhi inke paas jaa raha hai aur humare saath iss tarah ka shadyantra kiya jaa raha hai (This is iPhone. It replies to ‘Salam Walekum’ but do not reply to names of Hindu Gods…Crores of Hindus use iPhones in India but we are being tricked. They are taking our data, and along with this they are conspiring against us.)”

Here are the replies Siri gave to the man:

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Man- “Hey Siri, Jai Shri Mahakal.”

Siri- "There is no one in your contact named Jai Shri Mahakal. Whose contact info are you looking for?"

Man- “Hey Siri, Jai Shri Ram.”

Siri- “Hello may your day be good.”