Dirty Floor, Shirtless Workers: Viral Video of Soya Chaap Making in Noida Sparks Outrage | WATCH

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a viral video reportedly showing unhygienic conditions inside a soya chaap manufacturing unit in Noida's Sector 27 has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The 37-second clip allegedly captures workers handling soya chaap batter in an unsanitary environment, prompting calls for an investigation by food safety authorities.

In the viral video, a shirtless man appears to be dragged through a large vat filled with what is alleged to be soya chaap batter. As he struggles to get up, another worker is seen spraying water on him while others continue working around the vat.

The visuals, purportedly from a manufacturing unit in Noida's Sector 27, have raised serious questions over hygiene practices and food safety.

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While Republic could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video, it has reignited concerns over hygiene standards at informal food production units amid the growing popularity of soya chaap.

Watch the Video Here:

'Food Poisoning': Video Sparks Outrage Online

The clip has triggered widespread outrage online, with several users expressing concern over the alleged conditions in which the food item was being prepared.

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One user wrote, "People's trust has been broken, and it will also be difficult to trust outside food items."

Second stated, "If the process shown in the video is accurate, it is natural to raise questions about the hygiene and quality of food items. However, one should not draw conclusions about all soya chaap manufacturers based on a video of a single factory. It is always better to purchase from brands or sellers that are reliable and adhere to hygiene standards."

Third commented, "He is sleeping on the dough, why do you think it is called ‘Soya Chaap’."