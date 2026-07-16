'Disgusting, Nasty': Pakistan's Bizarre Goat Beauty Contest Sparks Outrage as Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A purported video from a goat beauty contest in Pakistan has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and mockery over scenes showing men closely inspecting the animals. Several users described the visuals as "disturbing" and "vulgar", while others raised questions about the treatment of the goats.

The clip, which is being widely circulated on X as footage from a goat beauty contest in Pakistan, shows several men gathered around goats and closely examining the animals.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the viral footage, including the location and nature of the event, have not been independently verified.

Social media posts claim the footage was recorded during a livestock event ahead of Eid al-Adha, and as the video gained traction, the manner in which the animals were allegedly inspected became the subject of criticism and ridicule online.

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‘Worst Thing I Saw Today’: Netizens React

Several users expressed concern over the treatment of the animals, while some posts made unverified allegations of sexual abuse involving goats.

One user commented, "Is there a goat beauty contest in Pakistan? Are the winning goats sold off after the event? Are they later abused by their new owners? And where are the animal activists while all of this is happening?"

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Second user stated, "Goat beauty contest in Pakistan. The goats are sold and later sexually abused. Where are the animal activists?"

Third said, "The worst thing I saw on X today."

Another stated, "That is nasty. Those poor goats."

Fifth user wrote, "We all joke about it, but this pretty much proves it's actually true. What a disgusting culture in every way."