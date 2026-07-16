'Not a Place for Reels': Girl Stopped by Cop While Dancing at Temple, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

In a now-viral video, a young girl is stopped by police while filming a dance reel at the entrance of a temple, sparking widespread outrage over the growing trend of creating social media content at places of worship.

In the clip, a young girl dances to a song near the temple entrance while another person records her on a mobile phone, with several devotees standing nearby and watching. Moments later, a police officer approaches her and appears to ask her to stop filming.

However, since the audio in the video is unclear, it is not possible to confirm what exactly was exchanged between the two.

Further, the location of the temple and the circumstances surrounding the incident have also not been independently verified by the Republic.

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‘Ban Such People’: Netizens React

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with several users criticising the woman for filming a dance reel at a place of worship. Many argued that temples should be treated as sacred spaces and that filming such content could disturb devotees.

One user commented, "It's high time we ban such people from entering temples."

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Second stated, "I absolutely agree! A temple is a place of worship, and devotees can get disturbed by people making reels. Of course, if there is a temple festival, then the music, etc., should also be in accordance with traditions."

Another said, "Why do Indians lack civic sense? This video is the answer. Her parents can't teach her because they themselves don't know."

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Fourth said, "These types of creators' accounts should be suspended. Not all places are meant for making videos."