Bite, Toss & Cheer: DK Shivakumar Takes An Apple Bite Then Tosses It To Cheering Crowd, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Kankapura: A video showing Karnataka's newly appointed Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, has taken social media by storm and gone viral, garnering millions of views.

The clip captures a candid high-energy moment from his celebratory homecoming tour, during which he took a large bite of an apple from a massive ceremonial garland and tossed the rest into a surging, enthusiastic crowd.

The incident came to light in Harohalli, a prominent town tucked within his home constituency of Kanakapura.

This visit marked Shivakumar's first official return to his political stronghold since ascending to the chief minister's post.

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Eager to display their deep loyalty and celebrate his political milestone, local supporters organised a grand reception that quickly became the talk of the town.

Grand Welcome in Harohalli

The centrepiece of the celebration was a spectacular, custom-made “Gajamala”, a colossal garland crafted entirely from fresh flowers and hundreds of kilograms of crisp apples.

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The massive garland had to be hoisted into the air using a construction crane, dangling dramatically over the path of the leader's celebratory convoy.

As Shivakumar travelled through the packed streets standing atop his vehicle, he was surrounded by thousands of cheering party workers and residents.

Upon reaching the towering arrangement, the Chief Minister leaned over, plucked a single apple from the massive structure, and took a hearty bite.

In a spontaneous gesture of shared celebration, he then tossed the fruit directly at people.

Mixed Reactions Spark Online Debate

The act sent the local crowd into a frenzy, with supporters eagerly leaping into the air, scrambling to catch the pieces of fruit as a token of blessing and shared victory from their leader.

While the crowds on the ground in Kanakapura received the gesture with absolute euphoria, the footage has ignited a polarised debate across social media platforms.

Political allies view the act as a raw, endearing moment of connection, representing a politician who shares the fruits of his success directly with the people who built his career.