Scandalous! Man Falls In Love With Mother-In-Law, Marries Her After 4 Years Of Secret Affair In UP | VIRAL

Akbarpur: A sensational story has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a man married his mother-in-law after a four-year-long secret affair. The unusual union, which reportedly took place in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district, has sparked widespread shock.

A purported video has surfaced on social media showing the couple happily posing with their marriage certificate, with garlands around their necks. The couple got married in a court after eloping.

Reports claimed that the two developed a romantic relationship without the knowledge of the family, including the man’s wife.

As their relationship deepened, the two allegedly decided to leave home and officiate their relationship in a court. After the marriage, the couple purportedly released a video on social media, claiming that the decision was taken with mutual consent.

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In the video, the man and his mother-in-law reportedly appealed to people to accept their relationship and bless them. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

A netizen said, This isn't just a scandalous love story it's a situation that has reportedly left an entire family shattered. The real victims are often the people caught in the middle." Another said, “Family bonding. goes too far. Lust won, family lost.”

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A comment read, "When your own blood becomes your destroyer, who do you trust?"

A similar incident took place in Bihar in 2024, when a man developed feelings for his mother-in-law after the death of his wife.

The 45-year-old man had moved in with his in-laws after his wife's demise. He got close with his 55-year-old mother-in-law Geeta Devi. One day, his father-in-law caught him and Geeta red-handed.