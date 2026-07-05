'Don't Worry About ChatGPT, Worry About Akash': French Tutor Shares Anecdote, Claims 'Indians Will Steal AI's Job'

An anecdote by an European woman who was tasked to teach an Indian entrepreneur French has gone viral on social media, with her humorous remark that “Indians are gonna steal AI’s job” drawing widespread attention online. A video, which was shared across Instagram and other platforms, shows the tutor speaking about her student Akash’s determination to learn French at an unusually intense pace.

According to Bianca Lala, Akash, an Indian entrepreneur, booked several hours of French lessons daily despite having no prior knowledge of the language. The tutor expressed surprise that he booked around seven hours of lessons per day.

Bianca said, “I messaged him, ‘Hey dude, is this a mistake?’ 'He was like, 'No, no, no. I want to learn French because I'm starting a company in Switzerland next week."

Hearing his student's confidence, Bianca said that she thought he must have some “good” prior knowledge of the language. She claimed that she was taken aback when he told her he did not know the language at all.

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“Dude, I don't think that's possible,” Bianca told him, however, the man continued to take regular classes dedicatedly.

Bianca appeared amused and impressed by the student’s work ethic, saying that people should not worry about ChatGPT taking jobs but about Indians like Akash.

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“It's the Indians that are gonna steal AI's job. Don't worry about ChatGPT, worry about Akash, okay? He's got a family to feed.”

Several social media users reacted by saying that Indian professionals and entrepreneurs often push themselves aggressively when they see a business opportunity.