Driver Jumps Out to Help Friend, Unmanned Golf Cart Delivers Viral Chaos | WATCH

A 13-second video showing a routine golf cart ride descend into complete chaos has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 2 million views and 91,000 likes on X.

The clip, shared by South African account Peche Africa on July 17, captures a group of vacationers riding through a scenic coastal road. The fun-filled outing takes an unexpected turn when the front-seat passenger is thrown from the moving golf cart during a sharp bend.

In a split-second reaction, the driver jumps out to help her fallen friend, apparently forgetting that the golf cart is still moving. Left without anyone at the wheel, the vehicle continues rolling with two passengers still onboard before eventually crashing, abruptly ending the recording.

The bizarre sequence has left social media users in splits, with many calling it one of the funniest viral videos of the day. One user joked, "How are we the smartest species on earth?" Another quipped, "They both just realized that they were about to fall too."

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A third user wrote, "I'm sorry but that was the funniest video today," while another remarked, "She took 'drop your friends off' a little too literally." Another comment compared the incident to a sinking ship, saying, "You want a captain that goes down with the ship... not bail out mid maneuver."

Many users also referenced The Eagles' iconic lyric, "Keep your eyes on the road," as memes and jokes flooded the comment section.

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While the incident has largely been treated as comedy gold-with several users speculating the group was on a beach holiday or a bachelorette trip-not everyone was amused. Some viewers criticised the driver's decision to abandon the moving vehicle, warning that the distracted reaction could have resulted in a serious accident.