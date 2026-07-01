'Ek Aur Jaan Khatre Me?' Girl Reading Katy Brent's 'How To Kill Men And Get Away With It' Goes Viral Amid Ketan Agarwal Case

A girl reading Katy Brent's novel ‘How To Kill Men and Get Away With It’ on a metro train is going viral on social media as the nation continue to be stunned with the brutal murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, allegedly by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary at the Lohagad Fort.

A video showing the girl reading the fictional book appeared to have been short by another passenger sitting opposite to her. The video has attracted massive attention due to Ketan's case. A netizen shared the video with the caption, “Ek aur jaan khatre me hai. (Another life is in danger).”

What Is The Book About?

‘How To Kill Men and Get Away With It’ is the first novel written by UK-based award-winning journalist Katy Brent.

The Murder of Ketan Agarwal

Siya and Ketan

Siya Goyal got engaged to realtor Ketan Agarwal in February in a seemingly perfect ceremony. They were scheduled to tie the knot at a grand wedding in Rajasthan in November.

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Several videos have surfaced on social media, capturing what appeared to be a blissful and picture-perfect romance between Siya and Ketan before their planned marriage.

However, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan. According to the police, Siya allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition.

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Hence, Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a plan to murder Ketan.

On the pretext of celebrating her birthday, Siya took her fiancé to the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge.