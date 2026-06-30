'I Hate Men...': Female Doc Giggles, Makes Fun Of Ketan Agarwal's Brutal Murder; Viral Insta Reel Sparks Outrage

Bhopal: A female doctor's viral Instagram reel in which she is seen purportedly making fun of the brutal murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal has sparked a massive outrage. Ketan Agarwal, who was just 26 years old, was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary at the Lohagad Fort.

As the news of the murder grabbed nationwide attention, a Madhya Pradesh-based dentist named Dr Muskan Soni was seen reacting to it in a highly objectionable manner.

In a self-recorded reel, she was heard mercilessly laughing at the death of Ketan, saying, "Kya dekh rai hoon main…Pune ka jo launda tha uske baal hi nahi the...ab aise jhooth bologe toh maroge hi na...So hashtag, I hate men. (What am I hearing…That Pune guy had no hair…If you say such lies, then obviously you will die. So hashtag, I hate men)."

Giggling uncontrollably, the dentist added, “Do aadmi kya mar gae, mard samajh me dar faila hua hai (The whole community of men after a couple of such cases).”

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Dr Muskan Soni

Her words purportedly seem to act as ‘justification’ for Ketan's murder.

The reference to Ketan's hair came from the reports that Siya had learnt that Ketan was bald and wore a wig. She allegedly told police that she did not want to marry a bald man. Further, she was reportedly also bothered that Ketan stammered.

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Meanwhile, Ketan's father claimed that his family had never hidden the matter of Ketan's hair from Siya's family. He said, "We had cleared to them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone?"

Social Media Backlash

Backlash against Dr Muskan Soni

The doctor's mockery of a murder victim did not sit well with the public. A netizen said, “How insensitive people are. She doesn't understand the pain his family has been going through. Would she have spoken the same thing if it had happened to her brother or any other family member? She is literally laughing at the murders. She said, ‘I Hate Men’ because of her past.”

Another exclaimed, “Absolutely sickening.”

Backlash against Dr Muskan Soni

Dentist Suspended

AIDSA suspended Dr Muskan Soni

After Dr Muskan Soni's reel received widespread backlash, the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) suspended her for five years with immediate effect.

The association noted that the doctor committed “acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks” regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA).

It suspended her from the post of Treasurer, AIDSA Madhya Pradesh as well as from the membership of the association in the “interest of maintaining the discipline, dignity, and integrity of the association”.

The Murder of Ketan Agarwal

Siya and Ketan

Siya Goyal got engaged to realtor Ketan Agarwal in February in a seemingly perfect ceremony. They were scheduled to tie the knot at a grand wedding in Rajasthan in November.

Several videos have surfaced on social media, capturing what appeared to be a blissful and picture-perfect romance between Siya and Ketan before their planned marriage.

However, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan. According to the police, Siya allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition.

Hence, Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a plan to murder Ketan.

On the pretext of celebrating her birthday, Siya took her fiancé to the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge.