Elevator Nightmare: Vicious Pet Dog Lunges at Trapped Girls in Mumbai Society Lift, Horrifying CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Mumbai: A horrifying incident unfolded at a high-rise residential tower in Malad, Mumbai, when a pet dog suddenly turned aggressive and lunged at three girls trapped in an elevator.

The terrifying incident, which occurred at the Sheth Irene residential tower in the western suburb of Malad West, was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

The footage showed three girls standing in the elevator when a woman entered the lift with her pet dog, who had a muzzle on its face.

As soon as the lift doors closed, the dog became aggressive without provocation. The animal lunged at the girls, who panicked and tried to protect themselves within the small area. The dog's owner was seen desperately struggling to restrain the animal using its leash as it repeatedly attempted to pounce.

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The viral footage has sparked intense debate over the presence of pet dogs in shared spaces.

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