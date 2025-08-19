Fake Video Claiming Air Chief Met Family of Pilot Shivangi Singh, Real Story Inside

When Operation Sindoor took place recently, it not only tested the grit of India’s armed forces but also gave Pakistan’s propaganda machinery an opening to do what it does best- produce fake news and misleading videos.

Several such engaging videos were seen circulating during wartime. In its latest showcase of creativity, Pakistani propagandists have churned out a fake video that is doing the rounds on social media claiming that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visited the home of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, an IAF pilot, and met her family after she supposedly went “missing” in the war. The claim, however, has been firmly debunked by both the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team and the Indian Air Force (IAF) itself.

The Truth Behind the Video

The viral video captures Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and his wife, Mrs Sarita Singh, visiting the family of late Sergeant Surendra Kumar in Mehradasi village, Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan.

Sergeant Surendra Kumar laid down his life in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor. During the visit, the Air Chief met Kumar’s mother Mrs Nanu Devi, his wife Mrs. Seema, and his children, Vritika and Daksh.

What About Pilot Shivangi Singh?

Contrary to the false claims, Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh is safe and continues to serve actively in the IAF. She remains deployed on operational duties, confirms the government.

This incident once again highlights how fake videos and distorted narratives are misused in times of conflict. By spreading misinformation, adversarial groups attempt to weaken morale and sow confusion.