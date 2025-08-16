Planted On August 15, 1947, Kerala’s Freedom Tree Is Living Symbol of India’s Independence. Know Full Story

August 15 not just marked the beginning of Independent India but also the liberation of thoughts of a billion minds. A Banyan sapling planted in Vadavannur, Kerala, on the day we gained freedom from British rule 79 years ago, and has proudly grown old with the country. The tree has witnessed modern India come to life around it and the residents celebrated the birth of India with fervour.

The Banyan tree was decked up in tricolour confetti. A gathering saw the community stakeholders speaking about Independent India and how the beloved natural treasure has come of age with the nation and continues to flourish and nurture those around it.

Meanwhile, India's PM Narendra Modi made his historic speech on the occasion of Independence Day 2025 at the Red Fort. He emphasised the need for India to achieve self-reliance is sectors like space, technology, defence and more. Meanwhile, celebrations followed in every nook and corner in India and abroad. The Tricolour stood tall on the world's most iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, celebrating India's 79th Independence Day.

The celebrations of India's Independence Day across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States highlighted a unified sense of patriotism, cultural pride and the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora worldwide, reinforcing India's global presence through its people and culture.