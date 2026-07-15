From Praise to Protest: Old Tweet of Sonam Wangchuk Appreciating Dharmendra Pradhan Resurfaces

As the protest at Jantar Mantar enters its 18th day, an old online exchange between activist Sonam Wangchuk and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has surfaced on social media, highlighting a sharp contrast in their political relationship over the last three years.

In the March 2023 post, Wangchuk had thanked Pradhan for his openness to educational reforms and expressed a shared commitment to implementing the National Education Policy. The post featured a photograph of the minister alongside Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo.

The relationship has since transitioned into direct political opposition. Wangchuk is currently on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi, demanding Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG exams. The fast is being held in coordination with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led group that has been protesting at the site since late June.

The shift in relations followed Wangchuk's leadership of protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule constitutional status for Ladakh. While Wangchuk's associates have linked administrative actions—such as the cancellation of his educational institute’s land lease—to his political activism, local authorities have maintained that such decisions are based on regulatory and procedural guidelines.

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With the fast entering its third week, the Delhi High Court has also directed the central and Delhi governments to submit status reports regarding the situation and the measures being taken. Meanwhile, the central government has not initiated formal talks with the protesters, while the CJP has announced plans for further demonstrations in the coming days.