The Ghost Station of Bhopal: Why a ₹6 Crore Railway Hub Sits Empty and Hauntingly Silent

A new 6 crore rupee railway station in Bhopal is drawing attention for a chilling reason. Even though it was finished over three years ago, Nishatpura Railway Station has never welcomed a single train or passenger, leading locals to believe the city has birthed a new 'haunted' landmark.

Indian Rail Info

Construction wrapped up in June 2023, leaving the station fully equipped with modern platforms, lighting, and benches. However, the years of abandonment have left the building completely hollow. Neighbors say the deserted station sinks into an unnatural, heavy silence during the day and turns pitch-black at night. The empty concrete structures create a dark, unsettling environment that has now started attracting thrill-seekers looking for paranormal activity.

Local shopkeepers and commuters are frustrated by the delay, but many refuse to step foot near the tracks once the sun sets. Nearby resident Prem Prakash said the station looks great, but feels deeply unsettling to visit after dark. Without any staff, tickets, or roaring engines, the facility just sits empty in the shadows, waiting.

Railway officials insist the spooky vibe is simply because the building is unstaffed and dark, not because of anything supernatural. A senior official noted that routine safety clearances and final inspections are still stuck in their final stages. Bhopal Railway Division spokesperson Naval Agrawal assured the public that all preparations are done and the station will open for trains very soon, finally bringing life to the haunted platforms.

Advertisement