Garba Near Accident Site? Another Video Of Gujarati Tourists Goes Viral, Triggers Massive Backlash | WATCH

A video showing a group of tourists from Gujarat performing garba on a road near a reported landslide site has triggered sharp reactions on social media, days after another video of Indian tourists dancing near an aircraft at an airport in Vietnam sparked a similar debate over civic sense and public behaviour.

The latest clip, which is going viral on social media, purportedly shows a group of people performing garba in the middle of a road where tourist buses can be seen lined up. According to social media posts, the incident took place near an accident site caused by landslides. The exact location and circumstances of the video could not be independently verified.

The video was shared by an X user who criticised the group for dancing in a sensitive area. He tweeted, “A group of Gujarati tourists performing garba in the middle of a road accident caused due to landslides They can't even understand the basic decency, creating noise and chaos can cause another land slide which may take several other lives Money can't buy class and common sense.”

The video quickly triggered a debate online, with many users saying that public celebrations should not take place near accident-prone or sensitive areas. Several people argued that tourist groups must show greater awareness of their surroundings, especially in places where others may be stranded, anxious or affected by a natural disruption.

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"Who ever celebrates a landslide ? Or is it to entertain passengers waiting for hours?" a man questioned.

Meanwhile, some people supported the tourists, with one arguing, “People travel for the sole purpose of having fun, and that’s exactly what they’re doing. I don’t see anything wrong with it.”

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The controversy comes shortly after a separate viral video showed a group of Indian tourists performing garba near a parked VietJet Air aircraft at an airport in Vietnam. In that clip, travellers were seen forming a circle and dancing on what appeared to be the airport tarmac while other passengers moved around the boarding area.

That video too had divided social media. Some users described it as a joyful display of Indian culture abroad, while others said dancing near an aircraft was inappropriate because airport tarmacs are controlled operational areas where passenger movement is restricted for safety and security reasons.

Several users had argued that such videos can reinforce negative stereotypes about Indian tourists overseas.

Another video showing Indian tourists performing garba at the Great Wall of China to the beats of 'Chogada' from Loveyatri also went viral recently.