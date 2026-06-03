'Bunty Babli Aur Bahu...': Cryptic Message Found In Prayagraj House With 4 Dead Bodies, Police Decode Mystery

Prayagraj: Four members of a family were found dead in a house, from where foul smell had been emanating for the past few days in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The discovery sparked a sensation in the South Malaka area, as the police found a cryptic "Bunty Bali aur Bahu" message at the site of the mysterious multiple murders.

Police Break Open Door To Witness Gory Scene

The dead bodies were discovered after neighbours noticed a foul odour coming from the house and alerted the police. When the police arrived, it was found that the door of the house was locked from inside. Officers broke open the door and were stunned to witness a gruesome scene- three dead bodies with injury marks.

In a room in the residence located on the upper floor of the complex, the bodies of 70-year-old Virendra Vaishya and his 65-year-old wife Anita Vaishya were found lying on their bed. Both bodies had head injuries from a heavy object. Near the stairs, the body of their 45-year-old daughter Meenakshi Vaishya was found, she had also been struck with a heavy object.

Detergent and toilet cleaner had been poured on the deceased bodies.

Advertisement

While conducting searches, police discovered another dead body about an hour later. The fourth body, which was found in a shop owned by the deceased family in the building, was identified to be of Virendra's son Abhishek. Notably, Abhishek used to sell liquid detergent and toilet cleaner at the shop.

Initial investigations suggested the family had been killed with a heavy object.

Advertisement

Cryptic Message On Wall

Police found a cryptic message on a wall of the house, reading, “Bunty Babli bahu ne maara (Bunty Babli daughter-in-law committed murder).”

The police began investigating the message, unaware at the time that it was meant to mislead them. Meanwhile, the forensic team began examining fingerprints and other evidence at the crime scene.

Fresh Twist In Murder Mystery

Police decoded the murder mystery within 12 hours of discovering the chilling scene inside the house. In a fresh twist to the case, it was found that one of the deceased (Abhishek) was responsible for the other three murders.

During investigation, a blood-soaked T-shirt of Abhishek was recovered from a water drum at the crime scene, suggesting that the murder of Abhishek's parents and sister was carried out by him.

Motive Behind Murders Revealed

Police investigations revealed that Abhishek, the son, had been financially disowned by Virendra Kumar Vaishya and his wife. Abhishek was in debt and a bit of a promiscuous man, involved in illegal activities. Therefore, he needed money.

Since his father refused to give him any money, Abhishek hatched a plan with a man named Sunny Gupta to loot his parents and kill them on May 31. He called Sunny to his house with an iron rod.

According to their plan, Abhishek first killed his parents and sister, and then stole all the belongings, including jewellery.

After committing the crime, Abhishek and Sunny sat down at their shop and began to divide the stolen goods. Thereafter, a dispute arose between them over the division of the goods. Amidst the fight, Sunny Gupta killed Abhishek, locked the shop and fled.

Truth Behind ‘Bunty Babli’ Message

Virendra's other son Ashwini Vaishya and his wife have previously been involved in crime, under the alias Bunty Babli.

Ashwini Vaishya, alias Bunty, is currently imprisoned in Kaushambi jail.

Abhishek thought that writing Bunty and Babli's name on the wall would divert the police's attention and lead them to go after Ritu, Virendra's daughter-in-law. However, police caught the real accused, Sunny, through CCTV surveillance.

Confession

During interrogation, Sunny Gupta confessed to the crime.

He told police, “I and Virendra Vaishya's son Abhishek Vaishya were good friends and we used to sit, eat, and drink together. On 31.05.2026, Abhishek asked me to bring snacks, beer, and cigarettes for a party. I brought all the items and reached Abhishek's shop at around 3:00 PM. There we both ate snacks and drank beer. Abhishek was under debt pressure — his father Virendra Vaishya used to not give him money, and Virendra had also disinherited him from property in 2022. With this resentment, we both made a plan to kill everyone and steal the jewellery.”

"At exactly 5:00 PM, as usual, Abhishek's sister Meenakshi came downstairs to open her gift shop. As soon as she came and opened the staircase/entrance door, Abhishek hit her on the head with a rod and I pushed her. We dragged both of them upstairs and left her on the stairs — she died there. After that, we went upstairs where we also attacked Abhishek's parents with a rod and killed them. We opened the almirah, put all the clothes from the almirah on top of the bodies. After that, Abhishek wrote a note…"Bunty Babli bahu ne maara (Bunty Babli daughter-in-law killed us)" so that the entire blame would fall on Abhishek's brother Ashwini and wife Ritu, as they are known by the name Bunty-Babli."