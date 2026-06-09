Honeymoon With In-Laws Ends in Marital Crisis: Newlywed Seeks Divorce After Husband Turns Couple’s Getaway Into Family Vacation

A honeymoon is often seen as the first opportunity for a newly married couple to spend time together, build a bond and begin their new life away from the pressures of everyday routines. But for one woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, that dream reportedly fell apart when her husband decided to bring his parents and siblings along on the trip.

The unusual dispute has now reached a family counselling centre, where repeated attempts to reconcile the couple have so far failed.

From Dream Honeymoon to Family Holiday

According to counsellors handling the case, the marriage was arranged through a matrimonial website between a woman from the Ramraj area of Meerut and a man from Delhi’s Patel Nagar.

The bride had reportedly expected the honeymoon to be a private getaway where the newlyweds could get to know each other better after marriage. Instead, she found herself travelling with several members of her husband’s family.

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The woman claims that the presence of her in-laws throughout the trip left little room for personal conversations or quality time with her husband. What began as disappointment soon turned into arguments, eventually straining the relationship.

Husband Says He Wanted Everyone to Be Happy

The husband, however, sees the matter differently.

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According to counsellors, he has defended his decision by saying he wanted his family members to enjoy the trip as well and did not view the arrangement as inappropriate. He reportedly believes his actions reflected family values and insists he never intended to hurt his wife.

His stance has remained largely unchanged during counselling sessions, creating a deadlock between the two sides.

Clash of Expectations at the Heart of the Dispute

Counsellors say the disagreement goes far beyond a holiday plan. At its core, the dispute reflects differing expectations about privacy, independence and the role of extended family in married life.

While the wife expected personal space and time alone with her husband after the wedding, the husband appears to have prioritised a family-oriented approach. The gap between these expectations has made finding common ground increasingly difficult.

Three Counselling Sessions, No Resolution Yet

The couple has already attended three counselling sessions, but no significant breakthrough has been achieved.

Officials associated with the counselling process say both parties have been encouraged to reconsider their positions and explore ways to save the marriage. However, discussions have yet to produce a compromise acceptable to both sides.

With neither side willing to change its stance, divorce is now being openly considered as a possible next step.

Marriage Under Threat Before It Could Truly Begin

The bride is a graduate, while the groom studied hospitality management in Singapore. What began as a promising arranged marriage has quickly evolved into one of the more unusual cases being handled by the family counselling centre.